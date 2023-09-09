Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the prestigious North Tech Symposium - 2023 to be hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu jointly with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) on September 12.

PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, while confirming this, said that the Defence Minister would arrive on September 12 and would inaugurate 90 infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) spread across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territory (UT).

“Out of 90 projects, he will inaugurate one Devak project in (Samba district of) Jammu (region), the rest, spread all over Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, will be inaugurated by him online. Details of the projects to be inaugurated would be released and shared in a day or two,” Lt Col Bartwal said.

According to him, the Defence Minister, during his visit, which is very likely to be a two-day one, may visit forward areas also to review the security situation there. “After the inauguration of projects, he will attend the North Tech Symposium at IIT Jammu,” he said.

IIT is holding the prestigious North Tech Symposium, as a joint initiative with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) under the aegis of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), at its Jagti campus from September 11 to 13.

“North Tech Symposium, a platform that fosters synergy between the Indian Army, academia, and industry, is all set to mark a historic milestone. It plays a pivotal role as an advocate, catalyst, and facilitator for the growth and capability building of India's defence industry. Their active involvement in the North Tech Symposium 2023 promises to elevate the event's impact and effectiveness,” said a statement issued by IIT Jammu.

The highlights will be a grand exhibition boasting the latest products from over 200 industry participants, with special attention given to burgeoning startups. Additionally, there will be product unveilings meticulously crafted to cater to the distinctive needs of the Armed Forces.

