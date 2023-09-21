DECISION TAKEN BY BJP AFTER ABROGATION OF ARTICLE 370 AIMED AT WEAKENING NC ALLEGES OMAR

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Vice-President of National Conference Omar Abdullah on Wednesday attacked BJP while claiming that the decisions taken after the abrogation of Article 370 were aimed at weakening his party and strengthening the ruling party.

Addressing party workers in north Kashmir's Handwara, he claimed, "Though the BJP is working to weaken NC, but so far has not been successful. In Jammu and Kashmir, there are two types of parties - one which is backed by BJP and the other that they (BJP) want to end. Srinagar and Kupwara are NC bastions and delimitation was aimed at weakening NC in both the districts," he pointed out.

While giving weight to his claims, he said, "Handwara was taken out and included in the Langate constituency during delimitation and because of this, the vote bank of our candidates was reduced by a huge margin. BJP is also working to save the faces of some local parties. These parties are close to them. They (BJP) did not allow some of your programmes to go as planned just to give benefits to their allies," he added. He further said, "After security forces, it was our party leaders, who sacrificed their lives for the region. Our Ministers, MLAs and workers have lost their lives."

While taking potshots at People's Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone, he questioned Lone's closeness with PAGD. "Was that for personal gains only? It was our mistake that we were not able to judge his (Lone) intentions. Our workers had pointed it out, but it was my fault that I accommodated him," he alleged.