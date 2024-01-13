Jammu(Jammu & Kashmir): A cordon-and-search operation was underway in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to track down terrorists who had fired on a convoy of Army vehicles a day ago, officials said. There was no casualty in the attack on the convoy on Friday. Troops are using sniffer dogs and aerial surveillance to comb the area, which has dense forest, the officials said.

The cordon-and-search operation was underway to track the attackers, a senior officer said. The vehicles that came under attack near Krishna Ghati in Poonch sector on Friday evening were carrying security personnel back to a camp. No one was injured in the attack and the commanding officer as well as other Army personnel were safe, officials said.