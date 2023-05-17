Awantipora( Jammu and Kashmir): A Central Reserve Police Personnel on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, local inputs said. An official said that the CRPF jawan posted in Awantipora shot himself dead with his service rifle.

The official said that the body of the deceased trooper has been shifted to Police Control Room Kashmir for autopsy, while police have taken cognisance of the matter. Police identified the deceased trooper as Yogesh Birode, a resident of Maharashtra. A top police official told ETV Bharat that police has registered a case in this regard and launched an investigation into the incident.

It was not immediately known why the trooper took the extreme step. Suicide cases among the security forces personnel in Kashmir has been a cause of concern among the military higher ups. The alleged suicide case in Awantipora comes over a month after a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel committed suicide in Budgam district of central Kashmir of Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of CRPF Ajay Kumar Lama was posted with the 181 Battalion of CRPF in Chadoora area of ​​Budgam district. It is learnt that ASI Lama, who hailed from Haryana, committed suicide inside the barrack of the CRPF camp. The fellow soldiers of the deceased informed the higher ups after which the body was shifted to sub district hospital Chadoora for medical and legal formalities.

The body was later sent to Haryana to the native village of the deceased after completion of legal formalities.