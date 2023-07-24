Anantnag (Kashmir): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer, who was critically injured after being hit by a moving train on Thursday morning in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir, passed away, the police said. The deceased CRPF officer has been identified as Ravinder Kumar of the C-96 Battalion.

According to the official reports, the tragic accident took place near the Sadur area of Anantnag district on Thursday morning where he was hit by a speeding train. He was on duty at the time of the incident, said the police. He was immediately shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for treatment in critical condition where he succumbed soon after undergoing treatment, they added.

In the region with security concerns or ongoing conflicts, these tragic incidents leading to death are quite common in Kashmir due to inadequate maintenance of railway tracks, signalling systems, safety measures and other infrastructure components. According to official sources, a similar accident occurred in the same region where a person suspected to be a non-local was killed after he was hit by a moving train. They said that the train coming from Baramulla and proceeding towards Banihal hit an unknown person between Anantnag and Sadura Section. He died on the spot. He appeared to be a non-resident," said the police.

Also read: Chhattisgarh: 2 CRPF personnel injured in blast of IED planted by Naxalites