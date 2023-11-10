Jammu: A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place near Jawhar tunnel in Qazigund area of Kulgam. According to sources, the CRPF jawan was on duty near B-top in Jawhar Tunnel area of Qazigund when he shot himself. The jawan succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

After getting information, top officials reached the spot and shifted his body to the hospital for post-mortem. Necessary legal procedures are underway, officials said. Officials further said that the jawan's motive behind taking such a drastic step has not been ascertained yet.

The incident came a day after a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, identified as Manoj Kumar, shot himself dead with his service rifle in Rajasthan's Barmer. The BSF jawan, a resident of Tripura was on duty on the Indo-Pakborder in the district when he shot himself dead.

A similar tragic incident was recorded from Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on September 3, where a CRPF jawan, who was on duty near Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel shot himself dead at around 11.45 pm. The jawan was identified as Bashit Narayan Yadav, a resident of Bihar.