CRPF COBRA COMMANDOS TO BE DEPLOYED IN KASHMIR FOR ANTI MILITANT OPERATIONS

Srinagar (J&K): In a significant development, the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA), an anti-Naxal unit of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), will soon be deployed to Kashmir to deal with militants in the valley, ETV Bharat has learnt. A senior CRPF officer said that a squad of Cobra commandos arrived in Srinagar a few months ago and are currently undergoing training at a CRPF training center on the outskirts of Srinagar.

"Elite Cobra commandos, who are trained to operate in jungles, are undergoing training in urban and rural operations at the pre-induction training camp here. The operational procedures in the jungle are completely different from urban and rural operations," the officer said. He further said that the COBRA commandos are being trained in urban and rural operations as well as being trained to operate in rural and urban areas and to consider local social and cultural factors while working on the ground.

The officer further informed that a conditioning camp is also being set up for the Cobra commandos to acclimatize them to the climatic conditions of Kashmir, where the temperature drops below freezing point during winters. "Since they come from Naxal areas, which usually have hot weather, the conditioning camp will acclimatize them to Kashmir's weather.

After that, they can be deployed in south and north Kashmir," he said. Cobra commandos will also be taught basic (Kashmiri) dialect so that they can understand the local language. CRPF personnel deployed in the valley are being trained in Kashmiri language to further communicate with the local people, sources said.