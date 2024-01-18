Samba (Jammu and Kashmir): In a major success for the security forces, officials on Thursday claimed to have detected a tunnel near the border area of Gagwal in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a large-scale search operation to trace the length of the tunnel. The security forces believe that this tunnel is possibly being used to facilitate cross border infiltrators and drug smugglers into the Indian side.

It should be noted that this tunnel has been discovered at a time when the situation on the Line of Control and International Border is not completely peaceful. An Agniveer was killed and two others injured in a landmine blast in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu province on Thursday. According to the reports, the mine blast took place along forward area of Rajouri, in which at least three soldiers were injured.

Reports said that the three injured soldiers were evacuated to Command Hospital Udhampur, where one Agniveer succumbed to his injuries. In a similar incident, two army soldiers were injured in a land mine blast near the Line of Control in Tain Mankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in November last year. In Jammu province itself, a balloon belonging to the Pakistani aircraft company PIA was also seized by the security forces recently.