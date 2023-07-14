CRIME BRANCH KASHMIR UNEARTHS FAKE JOB RACKET FILES CHARGE SHEET AGAINST 19 ACCUSED

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir has claimed to have busted a fake job racket offering jobs in the Jammu and Kashmir Police Department on the basis of fake and forged appointment orders, local inputs said. The EOW of the Crime Branch Kashmir has produced charge sheet against 19 accused persons in the court of Passenger Tax Srinagar.

A spokesman for the Crime Branch Kashmir said that the accused persons were involved in the commission of offences punishable under sections 420, 468, 120-B & 201 RPC related to fraudulent means. According to the CBK spokesman, said that it had received a complaint alleging that certain individuals had been appointed in J&K Police [District Srinagar] on the basis of fake and forged appointment orders.

Also read: Crime Branch Kashmir raids multiple locations in Srinagar in fraudulent I-T claims cases

Accordingly, the instant case was registered in P/S Crime Branch Kashmir (now, Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar) in 2015 and investigation was started. “During investigation it has been established that the appointment orders had been issued in clear violation of rules & established norms and after manipulation of records etc,” the Crime Branch Kashmir spokesman said.

“The aforesaid acts on part of the accused individuals has established cheating, fraud and forgery under 420, 468, 120-B & 201 RPC,” added the CBK spokesman said. He said that the investigation of the case was closed as "proved" against 19 accused persons and charge sheet has been produced before the Court for judicial determination.

Pertinently, the CBK had in earlier this month carried out multiple raids at various residences and offices as part of an investigation into alleged fake income tax claims case.