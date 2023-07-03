Srinagar (J&K): Multiple teams from the Economic Offences Wing in Srinagar on Monday conducted searches at various residences and offices as part of an investigation into the case of fake income tax claims.

The agency stated in a statement that the searches were conducted in the presence of Executive Duty Magistrates and searched numerous residences and office premises belonging to accused or suspect individuals who were allegedly involved in Case FIR Nos 27/2023 and 28/2023 of Police station EOW, Srinagar (CB-Kashmir).

According to the statement, the cases involve illegal manipulation or tampering with electronic and other data that allowed the criminals to falsely claim a refund of income tax that had been deducted at source in the past.

"The criminal acts have resulted in wrongful pecuniary gain running into crores of Rupees to the accused individuals while causing a corresponding financial loss to the Income Tax Department, Government of India." A complaint from the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar, was the reason these cases were registered on May 25, 2023, it was further said.

“The searches were carried out as part of the ongoing investigation of the cases. Due diligence and all procedures mandated by law were followed in conducting the searches.” Furthermore, it states that no arrests were made during the search. But some incriminating documents, computers (desktop and laptop), and other items have been found and seized. These have been taken on record for review and further investigation as potential proof in the cases.

