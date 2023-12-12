Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Monday presented a charge sheet against an alleged Pakistan based terror handler along with his three associates in Kashmir valley besides two juveniles before a special NIA court in Srinagar, an official said. A CIK spokesman said that they presented the charge sheet against Pak terror handler Ab. Rehman alias Riyaz alias Umar and Jigar alias Ashfaq alias Luqman Ali son of Mohamad Bashir, a resident of village Momin Zafarwal, Narowal, Pakistan, of JeM outfit alongwith his three associates in Kashmir valley namely Junaid-ul-Islam son of Ghulam Nabi Dar resident of Sail Awantipora District Pulwama, Sheikh Najmu Saqib son of Mohammad Ramzan Sheikh of Ganastan Sumbal District Bandipora and Waseem Ferooz Sheikh son of Ferooz Ahmad Sheikh of Karimaabad District Pulwama and two juveniles before the Court of Special judge Designated under NIA at Srinagar in case FIR No. 06/2023 U/S 153-A, 505,121 & 120-B IPC r/w 13 & 39 UA(P) Act of P/S CIK Srinagar.

As per the CIK, the case FIR No. 06/2023 under relevant sections of law was lodged at Police Station CI Kashmir following a credible input about the above named Pakistani terrorist Ab. Rehman alias Riyaz alias Umar and Jigar alias Ashfaq alias Luqman Ali of JeM terrorist outfit in connivance with above cited Kashmir based associates trying to carry out terror acts with a purpose of causing disturbance to the peace and tranquillity prevailing in the UT of J&K with an ulterior motive of challenging the sovereignty and integrity of Union of India.

“For carrying out his nefarious designs, the terrorist handler with active support of his Kashmir based associates were reported using covert communication applications to evade detection and ensure the secrecy and anonymity of their activities,” the CIK said. It said that investigation was set into motion for the logical conclusion of the case for judicial determination.

“The investigation conducted has revealed that the Pakistani terrorist handler at the behest of ISI had created a Module of OGWs and passing on directions to them via different covert encrypted messaging applications for luring youths to take up the arms against the sovereignty of India,” said the CIK. It said that the accused were “primarily switching to encrypted internet messaging platforms and other social media applications to stay in touch with each other, receive instructions from handlers across the border and the same was aimed at to radicalize and lure innocent youths towards terrorism, use them as couriers of arms/ammunition and psychotropic substances and recruit more and more youth in terrorist ranks, carry out terrorist acts in the length and breadth of valley with an end objective to disturb the peace.

This all is done by misusing social media while maintaining secrecy with anonymity”. According to the CIK, the handler sitting in Pakistan with other accused persons were “continuously attempting to create new terror modules by a variety of methods including instigation, enticement and at times combined with implied coercion to act as logistics and terror agents with the intention to further terrorist and unlawful activities in J&K”.

“During the course of investigation, it was found that a number of youths after reading and observing the seditious material sent to them by the handlers did not show their interest to work as OGWs and to further radicalize the youths of the valley,” it said. It said that “youths are incited/lured with the idea to earn paradise after martyrdom, besides money and glamour in this world and as such, an appeal is made to youths of Kashmir valley particularly their parents to keep a close watch upon their wards and youth should also remain cautious not to fall in the trap of such incitements”.

“After the case was thoroughly investigated and prima-facie, the case has been proved against four accused persons under sections 120-B IPC, 13, 38, 39 UA(P) Act including one Pak terror handler Ab. Rehman alias Riyaz alias Umar and Jigar alias Ashfaq alias Luqman Ali S/O Mohamad Bashir R/O village Momin Zafarwal, Narowal, Pakistan of JeM outfit against whom proceedings under section 299 of Cr. PC have been initiated,” added the CIK.