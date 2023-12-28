COORDINATE WITH ARMY CRPF DURING ANTI MILITANCY OPERATIONS SSP UDHAMPUR ASKS POLICEMEN

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir): Udhampur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh interacted with field officers and jawans of Chenani police station and stressed maximum coordination with Army and CRPF during anti-militancy operations.

The interaction was aimed to take the stock of the functioning and welfare of officers and Jawans of the field unit. While speaking during the interaction, SSP Udhampur briefed the participants about the future challenges before the police.

He further emphasized maintaining strict discipline while performing their duties. He also stressed maximum coordination with other agencies like Army and CRPF during anti-militancy operations and law and order problems while strictly adhering to the SOPs. He also appreciated the resolve and commitment of the Udhampur police to fight the drug menace and other social evils in society.

The Udhampur SSP advised the supervisory officers to patiently listen to the grievances of the subordinates who so ever approach them with their grievances and take appropriate action on priority. Joginder Singh also issued instructions to Officers and Jawans to ensure the safety and security of tourists thronging the resorts around December 31st through Mobile patrolling, particularly in tourist destinations i.e., Patnitop, Kud, Sudhmahadev, and Mantalai.

During his visit, he also heard the grievances and problems being faced by the officers and jawans patiently. He assured the officers and jawans that their grievances and problems will be addressed at the earliest and necessary instructions were passed on the spot.