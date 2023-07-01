Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) : Chief Justice of India Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, who delivered the inaugural address at 19th annual All India Legal Services Authorities' Meet in Srinagar, underscored the emphasis that the Indian Constitution laid on creating a harmonious social order based on the universal ideals of liberty, equality and social justice.

The CJI said that this significant meet in the perspective of the Indian Judiciary was the reflection of mainstreaming of J&K and Ladakh in the discourse of development in India.

"Our Constitution seeks to create social order based on the ideals of Liberty, Equality and Social Justice. The Indian Constitution recognized the fundamental rights of every individual regardless of their social and economic status", Justice Chandrachud observed. The CJI congratulated the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and J&K Legal Services Authority for organizing the meet and bringing together the wealth of learning and experience of Indian Judiciary.

The CJI expressed gratitude to NALSA, all the office bearers, members of Legal Services Authorities, lawyers, para-legal volunteers for striving to make the constitutional goal of social justice a reality.

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who also spoke, said that the reforms brought in the Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 have ensured equality and access to justice to all the citizens. “In J&K, for almost seven decades, Article 370 prevented central legislations from benefiting a large section of society. Abrogation of Article 370 ensured social equity and inclusive development,” he said.

Within four years, J&K has become synonymous with peace, progress, prosperity and the world has seen our capability, our socio-economic growth during the last month's G20 meeting, LG Sinha said. Projects are being implemented with unprecedented speed and we have taken infrastructure development to a new height, he added.

Sinha made these remarks while addressing the 19th annual All India Legal Services Authorities' Meet which was held in Srinagar for the first time. He highlighted the efforts being made to strengthen the judicial infrastructure and also threw light on the progressive administrative and land reforms implemented in the past few years.

"Obsolete land rules were scrapped and land passbooks were issued in three languages to empower farmers and landowners. Transparent and accountable governance has ensured that development benefits all sections and areas. Victims of unbalanced progress were brought into developmental mainstream,” Sinha said.