Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In connection with the preparations for the parliamentary elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress party has nominated five coordinators for five parliamentary seats in the union territory, sources said. It is learnt that the coordinators have been appointed in a bid to mobilize workers for the high stakes Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, Congress has appointed former MLC Naresh Gupta as the Coordinator for Jammu-Samba parliamentary seat, former MLC and Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma for Udhampur-Doda seat, Yogesh Sahni for Anantnag-Rajouri seat, Haji Abdul Rasheed Dar for Srinagar-Pulwama and Baramulla and Ghulam Nabi Monga has been appointed as the Coordinator for Kupwara.

The list has been released by the All India Congress Committee in Delhi, in which the leaders have been nominated as Coordinators for the Lok Sabha elections across the country. According to the Congress leadership, these coordinators have been given the responsibility to mobilize workers and people for the Congress for the upcoming parliamentary elections. It is worth noting that the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, People's Democratic Party, National Conference, People's Conference and their own parties are conducting political activities and meetings for the five seats of Jammu and Kashmir.

Among these parties, Congress, National Conference and Bharatiya Janata Party are active in the constituencies of Jammu, while PDP and People's Conference are more active on the three constituencies of Kashmir. Although none of these parties have yet released their list of candidates, all parties are engaged in rallies and activities. Jammu and Kashmir has five parliamentary seats, of which three were in Kashmir and two were in Jammu province before delimitation.