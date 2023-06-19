Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Monday announced the results of class 10th annual examination which registered nearly 80 percent pass percentage, officials said. Girls have outshone boys in terms of pass percentage. As per the official figures released by the JK Board of School Education, a total of 1,48,701 students, which included 77,422 boys and 71,279 girls had enrolled for the exams across Jammu and Kashmir out of which 1,18,791 students have qualified the exams.

Around 29,789 students have been declared as 'not qualified' by JKBOSE, the data said. The pass percentage of girls was higher than that of boys. While the pass percentage of boys was 78.23 percent, 81.23 percent girls succeeded the annual exam. The students can access their JKBOSE class 10 results 2023 by using their Roll Number and Registration Number on the official portal of the JKBOSE.

As soon as the JKBOSE announced the declaration of the class 10 results, candidates and their relatives were seen checking the results on the Internet. Reports said that the official website of the JKBOSE crashed due to the huge traffic of the candidates. The JKBOSE also declared the results of the annual examination of the class 12 recently.

A total of 65 percent candidates were were declared successful in the class 12 results. It can be recalled that the JK Board of School Education had conducted the Class 10 annual exams 2023 from March 9 to April 5 this year in the offline mode.