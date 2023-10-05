Srinagar: A teenager, who was shot at by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, succumbed at a hospital here on Thursday, officials said. Sahil Bashir Dar, a resident of Watergam in Dyalgam area of the south Kashmir district, was shot at by militants on Wednesday. He succumbed to injuries at SKIMS hospital in Soura here on Thursday, the officials said.

As per the local inputs, the youth was shot in his neck. Soon after the attack, locals rushed him to the Government Medical College in Anantnag from where doctors referred him to Srinagar for further treatment given his condition.

"Terrorists fired upon one person namely Sahil Bashir Dar son of Bashir Ah Dar resident of Wanihama in Anantnag district. The injured person is being shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter)