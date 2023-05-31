Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): A civilian was injured after the Army opened fire after noticing suspicious movement near the border fence along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. Officials said that the firing was reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpur sector around 4 am this morning.

They said the Army troops engaged in firing by small arms following suspicious movements of some people who were trying to sneak into this side from across the border. In the firing incident, one local civilian was injured as per sources. The injured civilian has been identified as Mohammad Farooq, a resident of Karmara village.

The circumstances under which the civilian was injured were not immediately known. Officials said that the whole area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to nab possible infiltrators in the area. It can be recalled that a similar incident was reported in Mendhar area of the district when the Indian Army opened fire after observing suspicious movement in in the wee hours of May 21.

The soldiers patrolling in Keri-Gulutha area of Mendhar had observed some movement in the bordering area during a search operation at 3:30 am. The soldiers fired a few shots towards the side suspected spot, but there was no retaliation. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident. That incident came a day after the Army shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district.

During the subsequent search operation, an IED and a huge consignment of drugs were recovered from the intruder as per officials.