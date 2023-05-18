CHINA TURKEY LIKELY TO SKIP KASHMIR G20 MEETING

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Some G20 member states, including China and Turkey, won't attend a meeting of the tourism working group scheduled for Srinagar next week, sources told ETV Bharat.

The meeting, which will take place from May 22 to 24, is being hailed as one of the biggest international gatherings to be hosted in Kashmir since Article 370 was repealed in August 2019. On the shores of Dal Lake, the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) is surrounded by strict security measures. A senior Jammu and Kashmir administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that "it was uncertain whether Indonesia, the last G20 president and a member of the troika, will attend the meeting in Srinagar."

"China, which opted out of the G20 conference in Arunachal Pradesh in March, and Turkey would not attend the meeting in Srinagar," the official said. This comes after Turkey criticized India's handling of the situation in Kashmir in previous years, while China appears to have made its choice in response to Pakistan, a close friend.

At the meeting in Srinagar, a number of other nations—both G20 members and guest nations invited by India to participate in the G20 process—are anticipated to participate at a low level, the official said. "Instead of representatives from their own capital cities, these nations are likely to be represented by diplomats from their embassies in New Delhi. Mexico and Saudi Arabia are probably included in this group."

Also read: Local youth being arrested, tortured in run-up to G20 event in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

Pertinently, the G20 events can be held at any location chosen by the host nation, and given that Jammu & Kashmir is a part of India, New Delhi has every right to have an event there. India would probably also wish to highlight the progress it has accomplished in the area and the Union Territory's tourist potential.

On May 22 and 23, SKICC will host the main event. More than 100 delegations from G20 member countries and invited guests are expected, the official stated. He said, "We have updated the conference centre to meet international standards and have created an eco-friendly atmosphere for the attendees. Everything is being done to ensure the success of this event and to promote Jammu and Kashmir's culture, tourism, and art.

Meanwhile, a social media and mainstream media ad campaign has been started by the Jammu and Kashmir government to publicize the conference and developmental initiatives. Numerous departments, particularly in schools, have been holding G20-related events throughout Jammu and Kashmir during the past month. The University of Kashmir also recently hosted a Youth-20 gathering.

Also read: "Jammu overlooked as G20 destination": Farooq cries 'negligence'