CHANGING INDIA TO BHARAT IT IS NOT THAT EASY TO ALTER NAME IN PARLIAMENT SAYS OMAR ABDULLAH

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Vice President of the National Conference, Omar Abdullah, on Friday, urged the BJP-led Centre to "bring the issue of changing the name of the country to 'Bharat' in Parliament if it has the courage" amid the 'India vs Bharat' row.

"It's not really that easy. It is unchangeable. In the Parliament, do they possess a two-thirds majority? Allow them to make changes if they have. The nation's Constitution will have to be altered. Allow them to bring it if they have the guts to. We'll check to see who supports them," Omar told reporters on the sidelines of a party function here.

He further said, "India, or Bharat, is described as a Union of States in the Constitution. It includes both names. It's okay if people name it India, Bharat, or Hindustan. If (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) chooses not to use the word India, that is his prerogative, but he cannot get it removed from the Constitution."

Omar's father, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, who is the National Conference chief echoed the same opinions when he remarked, "The Constitution contains both names, and there is no difference between the two. Both India and Bharat are inscribed on the Prime Minister's aircraft as well. If someone finds a difference between the two, they should let me know since I cannot. Both of them are the same. The media is the one that stirs up controversy."

The G20 meeting, according to Dr Farooq, is superior to the United Nations (UN) since it brings together 20 nations to debate problems and find answers.

"The G20 meeting is a routine procedure. The 20 nations alternate hosting it. It is a useful venue where these 20 nations get together to talk about their problems and seek solutions. Instead of the United Nations, where there are so many nations, it is an excellent platform," he remarked.

Further, Dr. Farooq stated, "Such meetings alternately take place in each member nation. Did the G20 not convene in the other nations? Next year, it will take place in Brazil before switching to other nations."

Omar while backing his father's opinion said the G20 meeting has indirectly helped Delhi to get a facelift. "Other countries have also hosted such meetings and other members will also host it after India's turn," Omar said.

"The leaders of the G20 countries have arrived, they will see a small area of Delhi before leaving. I've read that the renovation of Delhi cost around Rs 4,200 crore. At least the Delhi residents will gain from that," he signed off.