New Delhi: On the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, an expert on J&K and veteran journalist Pushp Saraf on Saturday said that the government of India should initiate talks with all stakeholders for 'permanent peace' in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also suggested an early election in the erstwhile state bifurcated into two union territories in 2019. “Local politicians, especially valley-based politicians, are in favour of early elections. Government should expedite talks with them. All politicians of J&K should come forward and sit for talks with the government,” Saraf told ETV Bharat here.

Saraf who originally hails from Jammu feels that there is development in the law and order situation of the State. “Ever since Article 370 has been abrogated from J&K, stone pelting and insurgency-related incidents have decreased,” he said. He, however, said that characteristic politics has disappeared from J&K.

“Almost all secessionist leaders are behind bars. At present, the central government is controlling the entire affairs of J&K,” Saraf said and added, “The incumbent Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha has been able to reach the people with several initiatives. However, much more needs to be done.” “Major decisions and actions need to be required by the central government,” Saraf said.

Referring to the issue of Statehood of J&K, Saraf said that Statehood should return because people want it. “Removing Statehood from J&K was the first ever instance of this kind. It is more than four years, the Government must take steps to restore Statehood, either before or after the Assembly election,” he said.

Asserting that security forces have achieved major success against terrorist activities, Saraf said that this has increased the tourist inflow in the erstwhile State. “Apart from an increasing tourist inflow, the number of Amarnath pilgrims has also increased. Tourists can now move around anywhere in J&K,” he said.

Government numbers suggest that since Article 370 was abrogated, there has been a decreasing trend of terrorist-related incidents. According to the latest statistics, from 129 in 2021, terrorist-related incidents have come down to 125 in 2022 to a mere 26 till June this year. Similarly, incidents of infiltration have also come down drastically. 34 incidents of infiltration from across the border took place in 2021 which came down to 14 in 2022.

In a recent reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has said that after constitutional changes, all Central laws have been applied in UT of J&K, 205 state laws were repealed and 130 state laws have been modified and applied.

Also read: Interview: People of J&K forcefully silenced and alienated with Article 370 abrogation, says CWC member Tariq Hameed Karra