Ceasefire violation along IB in J&K: Two BSF personnel injured in Pak firing in Jammu's Arnia
Published: 43 minutes ago
Ceasefire violation along IB in J&K: Two BSF personnel injured in Pak firing in Jammu's Arnia
Published: 43 minutes ago
Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured in firing opened by the Pakistani rangers along the International Border on Tuesday evening in violation of the ceasefire agreement, officials sources said. According to the official sources, the incident occurred between 8p.m. and 8.30 p.m on Tuesday Oct 17.
Two BSF personnel of the 120 Battalion were injured in the firing in the Arnia Sector of Jammu, officials said. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Jammu for treatment. Confirming the incident, a BSF spokesman said, “Yesterday the Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing towards BSF troops, which was befittingly retaliated by alert BSF troops in the Arnia Sector.
Two BSF personnel received bullet injuries and have been immediately provided medical assistance”. India and Pakistan renewed their pledge towards the ceasefire agreement in February 2020. Since then, the ceasefire agreement has been by and large held between the two countries. Pertinently, in neighbouring Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Agniveer died of "self-inflicted gunshot injury" along the Line of Control (LoC) in the district.
On Tuesday, the BSF arrested a Pakistani national who crossed the international border and entered Indian territory inadvertently in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. In a statement issued in this regard, a BSF Punjab Frontier spokesperson said, "On October 17, forward deployed BSF troops apprehended 1 Pakistan national ahead of the border fence, while he crossed the Indian border and entered Indian territory, in the area falling near the Village Khalra in Tarn Taran district”.