Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured in firing opened by the Pakistani rangers along the International Border on Tuesday evening in violation of the ceasefire agreement, officials sources said. According to the official sources, the incident occurred between 8p.m. and 8.30 p.m on Tuesday Oct 17.

Two BSF personnel of the 120 Battalion were injured in the firing in the Arnia Sector of Jammu, officials said. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Jammu for treatment. Confirming the incident, a BSF spokesman said, “Yesterday the Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing towards BSF troops, which was befittingly retaliated by alert BSF troops in the Arnia Sector.

Two BSF personnel received bullet injuries and have been immediately provided medical assistance”. India and Pakistan renewed their pledge towards the ceasefire agreement in February 2020. Since then, the ceasefire agreement has been by and large held between the two countries. Pertinently, in neighbouring Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Agniveer died of "self-inflicted gunshot injury" along the Line of Control (LoC) in the district.