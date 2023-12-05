CAPTAIN KOUL BECOMES SECOND FEMALE ARMY OFFICER TO BE POSTED AT SIACHEN GLACIER

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Captain Geetika Koul, after Captain Shiva Chauhan, is the second female Army officer to be posted at the world's highest and most dangerous battlefield, the Siachen Glacier. Captain Koul joined the elite on Tuesday when she was posted as the first female medical officer to the glacier, after Captain Chauhan, who was the first female officer to be operationally deployed to Siachen.

The Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps revealed information about this on Twitter, claiming that Captain Koul was posted after completing her induction training at the Siachen Battle School.

"Captain Geetika Koul from the Snow Leopard Brigade becomes the first Woman Medical officer of the Indian Army to be deployed at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen after successfully completing the induction training at Siachen Battle School," Fire and Fury Corps of Indian Army said in a tweet.

Captain Chauhan was the first female officer to be posted in Siachen prior to Captain Koul. In January 2023, Chauhan, an Army officer serving in the Fire and Fury Corps, was posted to Kumar Post (Siachen). Siachen Battle School was a harsh training ground for Captain Chauhan as well. Captain Chauhan resides in Rajasthan's city of Udaipur. She chose to enlist in the Army after graduating from NIT Udaipur with a degree in civil engineering. In May 2021, Captain Chauhan enlisted in the Army's Engineer Regiment.

"'Breaking the Glass Ceiling' Capt Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, at the highest battlefield of the world Siachen," Fire and Fury Corps while declaring Captain Chouhan's achievement had tweeted on January 3, 2023.

Siachen, holds great significance for both Pakistan and India. It reaches around 5753 metres, or 20,000 feet, above sea level in the eastern section of the Himalayan Karakoram range. The Indian Army personnel are closely monitoring China and Ladakh from this battleground. In Siachen, there are always about 10,000 soldiers on duty. In 1984, the Indian Army established a military base camp near Siachen. Every year, millions of rupees are spent on the soldiers stationed at the glacier.