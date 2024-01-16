BSF ISSUES OPERATION SARD HAWA ALONG INDO PAK BORDER

New Delhi: Codenamed 'Operation Sard Hawa', the Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a 15-day special alert along India’s border with Pakistan to stop any kind of terror activities ahead of the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations. Alert has been issued in all four states that share its border with Pakistan, including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Quoting an intelligence report, sources in the BSF told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that six types of terror threats loom large along the India-Pakistan border ahead of January 26. “Pakistan Rangers and ISI are aiding in the infiltration process of terrorists via the ‘Masroor Bada Bhai’, one of the launch pads used by foreign terrorists to enter Jammu and Kashmir,” sources said.

“Pakistan-based terrorists are sending Chinese-made weapons, along with drugs to India, in large quantities through China-made drones. The Pakistan rangers and ISI are helping the transports of weapons and drugs as well,” sources said. Usually, such alerts are issued 10 days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. “However, as we are having Ram Temple consecration on January 22, the alert has been issued 15 days ahead of the Republic Day,” sources said. As per intelligence reports, the ISI in Pakistan are actively helping the terror organisations to deliver weapons and drugs in Punjab and Rajasthan using drones.

“Security has been beefed up at the Attari Border, Kartarpur Corridor and Hussainiwala Borders along the India-Pakistan border. The BSF has also increased vigil around the river areas of Jammu and Punjab, which may serve as a path for infiltration of terrorists. Electronic surveillance has been enhanced to thwart any security breach or terror attack,” sources said.

Security and surveillance have been increased along 13 small water-flowing passages and three big rivers along the Jammu & Kashmir sector. “Similar vigil has been intensified along the riverine areas in the Punjab sector,” sources stated. The BSF has increased All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) patrolling in Gujarat following intelligence inputs that Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists may infiltrate via Gujarat.