Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a drone attempt by Pakistan at the International Border (IB) in Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir, during the small hours on Saturday. The alert troops of the BSF fired upon the drone after spotting it and forced it to return back.

BSF spokesperson said a blinking light was spotted at the IB at around 12.15 am on Saturday. The alert troops fired at it and forced it to return, he added. The BSF launched a search operation soon after the incident and intensified their efforts in the morning, he said.

There have been recent reports of Pakistan insurgents dropping arms and ammunition and narcotics across the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) through drones in a bid to support terrorism. The security forces including the Army and the BSF have been foiling their attempts on a regular basis.

Earlier, in March the BSF recovered five pistols, 91 rounds of different calibre bullets and 10 magazines after firing at a drone. The drone had intruded into the Indian territory from the Pakistani side. It retreated after dropping a packet containing weapons and ammunition.

In an earlier incident in the same month, the BSF had shot a drone when it was entering Gurdaspur from Pakistan. A hexacopter was recovered at a field near Nabi Nagar area in Gurdaspur along with an AK series rifle, two magazines, and 40 rounds of bullets.

Prior to this, BSF jawans recovered three kg of heroin that was dropped by a Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector. The BSF had shot at the drone but it eventually escaped to the Pakistan side. Back in February, another drone was shot by the BSF in Amritsar. In January as well, five kg contraband was dropped by a Pakistani drone that was later confiscated by the BSF.