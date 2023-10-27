Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): At least one Border Security Force personnel and a woman civilian were injured as Pakistani Rangers resorted to “unprovoked” firing along the Indo-Pak International Border in Arnia sector in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening, official sources said.

In a statement issued by a spokesman for the Jammu sector of the Border Security Force said that on the evening of Oct 26, at about 2000 hrs, “Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing along the Indo-Pak International Border in Sector Jammu”. “In response, BSF troops immediately retaliated to the firing.

Subsequently, Pak Rangers extended their firing to target our adjacent BOPs (Border Out Posts), prompting retaliation from own Forward Defense Posts in these areas in a befitting manner,” the BSF spokesman said. He further said that at approximately 2115 hrs, Pak Rangers started mortar firing targeting Border outposts and civilian areas.

Some of shells landed in Arnia town, resulting in minor injuries to one civilian Smt. Rajni Devi wife of Balbir Singh, a resident of Arnia, Jammu, he added. According to the BSF spokesman, around 2240 hrs, Pak Rangers used heavy machine gun fire from and targeted our posts, which was again retaliated by own troops in a befitting manner.

“At about 270108 hrs, Pak Rangers again fired at and targeted our BOPs, leading to an exchange of fire and adequately retaliated by own troops,” BSF spokesman said adding that the firing continued until 270245 hours. It is learnt that during the cross-border fire, CT Basava Raj sustained minor splinter injuries due to shelling in both hands at about 2200 hours. The injured individual was promptly evacuated to PHC Arnia and later admitted to GMCH, Jammu.