BOYFRIEND STABS GIRLFRIENDS FATHER TO DEATH IN SRINAGARS BATMALOO HELD

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a shocking murder case, a youth allegedly stabbed a man to death whose daughter he was in relationship with in Batmaloo area of Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night. Police have cracked the sensational murder case by arresting the accused within hours of the murder.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, a police spokesman said that the accused has been arrested in the case. Police did not reveal the identity of the accused. An official said that the accused is a juvenile, aged 16 years, a reason why his identity has been withheld by the police. Police said that an application will be filed in the court to treat the accused as an adult under section 15 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

According to a senior police officer, the murder, which took place in Batamaloo, involved the use of a sharp-edged knife. The accused individual was motivated by his relationship with the deceased's daughter, and the fatal act occurred during a heated argument, the officer stated. It is worth noting that the incident took place on Tuesday evening in Batamaloo, where Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat and a resident of Mominabad Batamaloo, was stabbed to death.

Promptly after the incident occurred, the police filed a case and initiated an investigation, added the officer. The alleged murder took place at around 9:30 pm last night when Bhat was stabbed to death near Dar Iron Traders at by- pass Batamaloo. The injured person was taken to JVC hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police filed a case under FIR number 67/2023 under section 302 of IPC at Batamaloo Police Station and investigation taken up.