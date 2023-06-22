BLUE PANSY DESIGNATED AS STATE BUTTERFLY OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Blue Pansy (Junonia Orithya) has been designated by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir as the "State Butterfly" of the Union Territory. On Wednesday, the designation of Blue Pansy as the "State Butterfly" of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir received approval from Principal Secretary to the Government Dheeraj Gupta.

The decision to name the Blue Pansy the "State Butterfly" was decided following thorough examination of its distinctive qualities and its crucial role in preserving the natural balance of the area, claims the order. Blue Pansy, which is characterized for its vivid blue and black wings with stunning orange markings, is a fascinating sight when it flutters across the meadows and gardens of Jammu & Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir is recognized for its unique flora and wildlife and is home to a variety of butterflies. The Blue Pansy has captured the attention of both research scholars and nature lovers with its elegant appearance. Since the butterfly flourishes in regions with a wide variety of plants, its presence is not just a beautiful treat but also a sign of a healthy environment.

The Blue Pansy has been designated as the "State Butterfly" in an effort to raise awareness of and support conservation efforts for Jammu and Kashmir's abundant biodiversity. It stands for the area's dedication to conserving and safeguarding the environment for coming generations.The Blue Pansy will serve both as the "State Butterfly" and an advocate for environmental education, inspiring both locals and tourists to recognize the value of preserving Jammu and Kashmir's biological legacy.

The administration of the Union Territory intends to establish educational programs, seminars, and conservation projects centered on the butterfly and its environment in partnership with local communities, non-governmental organizations, and educational institutions.