Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A mysterious blast took place in a private car in Srinagar's busy Bulvard road on Sunday afternoon creating panic in the area, police said. They further revealed that there has been no death or injury due to the blast.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police the blast took place in the ear of a Honda City vehicle numbered JK01M 0878 on the Boulevard road. They also said that an elderly couple identified as Mrs and Mr. Hafizullah Bhat was in the car. Police said that the two are residents of Kralsangri, Nishat area of Srinagar.

Police said that fortunately the elderly couple did not suffer any injuries in the blast and are safe and sound. "An elderly couple( Mrs and Mr. Hafizullah Bhat) residents of Kralsangri, Nishat was in the vehicle. Both are safe and sound. Prima facie the blast looks like some equipment failure. Police is on the spot," Srinagar police said in a statement.

Bulvard road runs along the Dal Lake in Srinagar and is a prominent tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir which witnesses a huge rush of tourists every year. Earlier, the BSF foiled a drone attempt by Pakistan in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. BSCF officials said that upon spotting the drone the jawans opened fire at it following which it went back.

According to a BSF spokesperson a blinking light was spotted at the IB at around 12.15 am on Saturday. The alert troops fired at it and forced it to return, he added. The BSF launched a search operation soon after the incident and intensified their efforts in the morning, he said.