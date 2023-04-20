BLACK DAY FOR DEMOCRACY MEHBOOBA ON DISMISSAL OF RAHUL GANDHIS APPEAL

Anantnag JK PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday lashed out at the BJP after a Gujarat court rejected Rahul Gandhi s plea in a defamation case saying it is a black day for Indian democracy he also charged that opposition leaders are being hounded saying they are either in jails or will be sent to jail Today is a black day in the democratic history of the country which takes pride in being mother of democracy The way Rahul Gandhi is being treated shows that BJP wants to end democracy They want to establish one party system The BJP Rashtra by sidelining the Constitution she told reporters here 55 km from SrinagarThe PDP leader was reacting to a Surat court rejecting Gandhi s appeal against his conviction in a criminal defamation case The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said Judiciary is the last hope of the people but its role off late has given rise to questions Look at the Article 370 petitions they are pending for several years without a hearing she said The case of Bilkis Bano is pending but Rahul Gandhi case is being expedited she added The PDP leader said it seems that the BJP was scared of the popularity of Gandhi who has emerged as a credible face after the Bharat Jodo Yatra I am hopeful that people will rise against the misrule of the West India Company just like they did against the East India Company before 1947 she added Meanwhile Mehbooba said that many scholars and leaders in Kashmir are still detained in jails for many years so this EidulFitr has no meaning for their families She said that conspiracies are being made to destroy the economy of Jammu and Kashmir In such a situation it is the responsibility of the people here to help each other in this hour she said Also read Influenced by Surat Sessions court order on Rahul erroneous says Congress to move HC