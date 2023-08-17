BJP SACKS LADAKH PARTY VICE PRESIDENT NAZIR AHMED AFTER SON ELOPES WITH BUDDHIST GIRL

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a significant development, BJP leader Nazir Ahmed has been removed from the post of State Vice President and from primary membership of the party by the party's Ladakh unit after his son Manzoor Ahmed eloped with a Buddhist girl.

A meeting, chaired by the state president Phunchok Stanzin and attended by the executive members, was convened at the BJP State Office in Leh on Wednesday. According to the circular issued after the meeting, Nazir Ahmed had every opportunity to explain "his involvement in a sensitive issue of the elopement of a Buddhist girl by his son, Manzoor Ahmed".

The act was deemed "unacceptable by all religious communities in Ladakh, as it jeopardises communal harmony and unity among the people" of this area, the statement continued. The decision of the party's unit to relieve Nazir of his duties as State Vice President and revoke his primary membership in the party was made as a result of his refusal to give clarity. This decision will take effect immediately, the party's unit said.

As a result, a decision has been reached to promptly relieve Sh. Nazir Ahmed of his responsibilities as State Vice President and revoke his primary membership within the BJP with immediate effect.

