Srinagar: As the Supreme Court begins hearing a case related to the abrogation of Article 370 on Wednesday, statistics provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police show that there has been a steady decline in militancy and a drop in anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police data, a total of 958 deaths have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, till July 31. The deceased include 683 militants, 148 security personnel and 127 civilians. While most of the killings (321) were recorded in 2020 during which 232 militants, 56 security personnel and 33 civilians were killed. The lowest number of killings (60) was recorded this year. This year, 38 militants, 13 security forces personnel and nine civilians have so far been killed in various militancy-related incidents.

As per the data, the years 2021 (274) and 2022 (253) have witnessed a rise in incidents. While 193 militants, 45 security personnel and 36 civilians have been killed in 2021, 193 militants, 30 security forces personnel and an equal number of civilians have been killed in 2022. Referring to the data, a senior police officer told ETV Bharat, "It will take time for militancy to end in Jammu and Kashmir. You can see how many civilian casualties have come down. At this point, the number of militants is quite low. All this was possible because there was cooperation between local sources and security forces."

The officer further said, "In 2020, 2021 and 2022, the police had to carry out massive anti-militancy operations day and night. As a result, the graph of militancy has come down so much so that the police no longer need to carry out such operations these days. At the moment, our focus is on ending militancy as well as drug trafficking."

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh also echoed the officer's views. While admitting that foreign militants are still active in South Kashmir, he said, "The militancy in the Valley has definitely gone down but has not ended. Few people are trying to spoil the peaceful atmosphere of Kashmir. But they will soon be tracked down."