Udharmpur (Jammu and Kashmir) : National Conference president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has launched a veiled attack on the BJP, saying that those who sell in the name of Bhagwan Ram do so only for power but not for real love for the deity. He accused the BJP of misusing Ram's name to create a divide so as to stay in power.

Farooq Abdulla, addressing a meeting on Thursday, further urged people to realise that Ram is not a God of Hindus alone and remove any such notion from their minds. He underscored that Ram was the god of one and all and belongs to everyone who has faith in him regardless of whether they are Muslims or Christians or Russians.

The former CM said that some leaders go to the people saying they are disciples of Ram but actually such leaders were fools who are just aiming to sell in the name of Ram. There would be no surprise once elections would be announced in the State, a Ram temple would be inaugurated here with the sole objective to divert the attention of the voters, he said.

Referring to the use of technology in polls, Farooq Abdullah expressed doubts over the effectiveness of the EVMs (electronic voting machines) in ensuring a free and fair election. He urged people not to fall into the trap of some forces who were bent on stoking religious polarisation ahead of the election in Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Conference leader said that the country's Opposition would remain united regardless of any differences to continuing the fight against the ruling BJP at the Centre. He ruled out any obstacles in the unity among non-BJP parties and asserted that Congress, NC and Panthers would continue their struggle against the BJP.