Srinagar The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority Wednesday issued avalanche warning in six districts of the Union territory officials said Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur 3000 to 3500 metres above the sea level over Doda Kishtwar Poonch Ramban and Baramulla districts in the next 24 hours the officials of the Authority said Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2800 metres over Ganderbal district in the next 24 hours they saidPeople living in these districts are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders they said Many areas in the higher reaches of JK received fresh snowfall over the past 48 hours while plains were lashed by rains Earlier in February this year two foreigners were killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir s Gulmarg As many as 19 stranded tourists from overseas and 2 local guides were rescued Baramulla police stated that three teams comprising 21 foreigners and two local guides went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiingThe skiing teams were trapped in Hapatkhud Kangdori situated in Gulmarg where they went skiing On receiving information Baramulla police mobilised joint rescue teams of JKP and the tourism department and they reached the avalanche site In a joint operation personnel of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in February rescued a man buried under a pile of snow after an avalanche in Kupwara ANI