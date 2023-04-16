Ganderbal Jammu and Kashmir At least six people had a miraculous escape after three vehicles came under a massive avalanche near Zojila on SrinagarLeh National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir s Ganderbal district on Sunday According to sources there was a sudden avalanche at Zojila as a result of which three trucks were crushed However no causalities have been reportedAccording to local inputs the avalanche hit the area late in the afternoon On receiving the information the police team rushed to the spot According to reports the police and other teams launched the rescue operation and it was still going on while the movement of traffic was also affected However all those who were travelling in the vehicles have been rescued Similarly the authorities concerned had already issued a warning of avalanches in four districts after which an avalanche occurred at Zojila in SonmargAlso read Operation Himarat Indian Army rescues 400 tourists trapped in snowfall in SikkimEarlier seven people were killed in a massive avalanche that hit the 15th Mile area in the Nathu L region of Sikkim The avalanche hit the arterial Jawaharlal Nehru Marg trapping a few vehicles and around 30 people under the snow Soon after the incident the Sikkim police immediately took up measures and launched a rescue operation at the site of the accident Seven bodies have been retrieved from the snow and 23 people were rescued Those injured were admitted to different hospitals in Gangtok A woman and a child were among the dead