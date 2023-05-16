'Soar like a bird': Astanmarg, paragliding destination tourists throng in Kashmir

Srinagar: Tourists reaching Kashmir are heading to the paragliding location, Astanmarg. Since 2014, adventurous commercial paragliding has been offered in Srinagar by the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Tourism in collaboration with a private paragliding company, Karakoram Explorers.

The paragliding takes off from Astanmarg's summit and ends at Chandpora Cricket Ground, on the outskirts of Srinagar. It provides visitors and adventure seekers with a feast, spanning a 2000-foot vertical plunge. The 40-minute trip from Harwan to Astanmarg, which is positioned at 2255 meters (7400 feet), is where tourists book their rides and report at the Harwan Garden, from where they are taken to the Astanmarg.

After receiving a briefing from the professionals on the necessary equipment and safety precautions, the gliders fly for 12 to 15 minutes. At a height of 1615 meters (5330 feet), Chandpora in Srinagar serves as the landing zone. Locals and visitors from outside have enjoyed the exhilaration of the adventurous ride.

Also read: Asia's longest cycle race from Kashmir to Kanyakumari flagged off from Srinagar

Pooja, a visitor from Rajasthan's Jaipur stated, "I did fulfil my dream of soaring like a bird from Astanmarg which overlooks Dal Lake, Mahadev Peak, Dachigam National Park, and Mughal Gardens and it feels mesmerizing from the top." Everyone must have such adventures once in a lifetime, she continued. "Throughout the trip, the pilot (trainer) was very helpful and cooperative. I relished every second of it."

Aqeel, a local of Srinagar's Rajbagh area, said he had been looking forward to this for a while and that his wish had finally come true today. "Last year, the opportunity passed by as the season came to an end. This year, I had the same desire, but the terrible weather on Saturday prevented me from doing it. However, today, I succeeded," he said, adding that "paragliding is risk-free for everyone. You might feel frightened at first, but once that passes, you'll have the time of your life in the air."

The on-site pilots, who are also known as trainers, praised the participation. The visitors have been raving about it, said pilot Dinesh Jamwal, who has more than 300 hours of flight time. "Glide in the clear blue sky into the fantastic and unbelievable view of the Zabarwan mountains," he added.

Since 2013, I have started paragliding. I've performed solo and obtained my commercial license. The greatest paragliding location in India is here. Before taking a client on a ride, all safety procedures are taken and the equipment is carefully inspected, he said.