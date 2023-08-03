New Delhi: Asia’s highest-ever contemporary land art group exhibition at 3600m has kicked off in Leh district of Ladakh. Titled “sā”, the exhibition focuses on the intersection of climate, culture and community high-altitude use environments. The initiative was launched by Michael Pal, Director of the Austrian Cultural Forum and was founded by Ladakhi mountaineer Tenzing 'Jammy' Jamyang, Austrian Sri Lankan artist Raki Nikahetiya and Indian designer Sagardeep Singh on August 1.

Curated by artists, the exhibition will feature installations by esteemed artists from both international and Ladakhi origins; namely, Vibha Galhotra, Nikolaus Geyrhalter/Robert Schabus, MałgorzataStankiewicz, Sharbendu De, JigmetAngmo, Skarma Sonam Tashi, TseringGurmetKungyam, AnurimaDazess Wangchuk, Birender Yadav, Anshu Singh, Anayat Ali, TseringMotup, StenzingTankong and Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam.

All artworks of the Ladhaki artists are supported by Royal Enfield. Dr.Monisha Ahmed, co-founder of Ladakh Media and Arts Organisation LAMO and sā co-curator said that the inclusion of local artists is a testament to the growing recognition of contemporary art from the region on a global scale. The festival will also include projection and video art at night.

Artists such as Philipp Frank from Germany, internationally known for his projections in nature, will explore connections between spirituality and the natural world at the closing event of sā on August 23, supported by the German Embassy. Sā Ladakh honors India’s G20 Presidency “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

The exhibition is set against the backdrop of Disko Valley near Leh and will offer an immersive experience through captivating site-specific art installations using only discarded, renewable or reusable materials, artist film screenings, augmented reality artwork by Snapchat artists, cutting-edge video projections and sculptures. Raki Nikahetiya, co-founder of sā Ladakh, expressed his vision, saying, "Our primary focus will be on a 20-acre expanse of land, where we will delve into our interpretation of 'climate optimism.' Through the remarkable medium of land art, our aim is to foster an inclusive dialogue on climate-related issues, engaging and inspiring communities amidst the breathtaking yet delicate Himalayan landscape."

Also read: Egypt's first global art exhibition in backdrop of pyramids begins

Supported by LAMO, Royal Enfield, Snapchat, Pluc. tv, Let Me Breathe, the Austrian Cultural Forum, the Embassies of Germany and Switzerland to India, Local Futures, the Crashpad amongst other partners, the exhibition will be open for public from 11am - 5 pm. In addition to the captivating art exhibition and artist-led events, sā Ladakh is committed to community outreach and inspiring the next generation.

Through engaging with mountain landscapes, tackling environmental challenges, and promoting sustainability, sā Ladakh offers school workshops - for example on sustainable alpine tourism by German alpinist Kai Maluk or on sustainable building materials and permaculture by Local Futures - and fosters an inclusive dialogue.

Founded in 2023 by Tenzing 'Jammy' Jamyang, Raki Nikahetiya and Sagadeep Singh, sā Ladakh is a pioneering initiative that brings together artists, organizations, and communities to create South Asia's highest contemporary land art exhibition at an astounding altitude of 3600m. With a focus on climate, culture, and community, sā aims to inspire dialogue, foster creative solutions, and empower individuals to become catalysts for change.

Through the transformative power of art, sa aspires to kindle a spirit of environmental consciousness and foster climate optimism high-altitude use regions and transcend boundaries to share a sustainable future. Raki Nikahetiya is a contemporary artist. Currently living in New Delhi, Raki was born in Sri Lanka and moved to Austria during the time of the Sri Lankan civil war.

As an economist he joined the United Nations focussing on sustainable development. He later moved to London, working on environmental conservation in the far East and Africa, before he fully focussed on his artistic practice. His interdisciplinary work on the topic of identity dives into different realms; from artisanal crafts to science.