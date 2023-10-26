AS WINTER APPROACHES ELECTRIC HAMAMS A NEW TREND IN KASHMIR

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): With the onset of winters in Kashmir, the temperature drops to minus, and the residents rush for warm clothes and other gadgets to escape from severe cold. However, traditional 'Hamam' (fireplaces) built inside mosques and houses are still the go to places to beat the bone chilling winter cold.

While traditional Hamams used to run on firewood, with the advent of technology, now electric hamams are trending in the Valley. The traditional hamam which has special stones locally called as 'Devri kaen' used to heat up by firewood from branches of apple, apricot and other fruit trees. But traditional Hamams in Kashmir were so expensive for people from humble backgrounds that Hamams were built only in mosques.

With electric hamams trending nowadays, these modern Kashmiri fireplaces are quite cost effective compared to traditional Hamams. Mir Mohsin, who has been installing electric Hammams across the valley since 2008, believes that compared to traditional Hammams , electric ones are environmentally friendly and cost effective.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "We have constructed electric Hammams in several districts of the Valley. We have not received any complaints so far. The electricity consumption is the same as a room heater. It doesn't have to be left switched on for long, which also saves electricity. Once heated, it stays warm for four to five hours."

He further said that "Due to snowfall, there is often a power cut in the valley, at that time this Hammam can also be operated with the help of a generator. There is no need to take any precautions while using them. It doesn't get short circuited by water spills or anything else." Meanwhile, Mason Abdul Rasheed Bhat said that he has been building Hamams for the past 22 years, but electric Hamams for the past four to five years only.

“There is a big difference between electric Hamams and traditional Hamams. Building electric hamams is pretty easy and saves a lot of money too compared to traditional ones," he added. He further said, "Interestingly, it can be built on any floor and not just on the ground floor like a traditional hamam.

This hamam can be built in just seven days and in most of the new constructions, these hamams are preferred." Interestingly, the frequent power cuts across the valley has increased significantly and the voltage is also very low recently posing a challenge for electric hamams. People are seen protesting on the streets every now and then against smart meters.

The power department says that Jammu and Kashmir has a lot of electricity debt and there is a shortage of water in the reservoirs as well due to which not much electricity is being generated. Amidst all this, it remains to be seen how successful the electric hamams can be in the valley. When Mohsin was asked for his opinion in this regard, he said, "Due to the installation of smart meters and revision of electricity tariffs, there have been concerns among the residents and our work has also been affected a little”.