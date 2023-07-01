ARMY WORKING WITH ALL STAKEHOLDERS TO ENSURE SAFE AND SECURE AMARNATH YATRA COMMANDER SECTOR 3 RR

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Army on Saturday said that it is working in coordination with all stakeholders to ensure a safe and secure annual Amarnath Yatra, which commenced in the Kashmir Himalayas in south Kashmir. Commander of the 3 Sector RR, Atul Rajput while talking to the media in Ganderbal said that the Indian Army has traditionally been involved in ensuring safe and secure Yatra for the pilgrims.

“This year too, the Army has worked with all other stakeholders to put in place a robust and dynamic security grid for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra,” Rajput said. The Army officer said that they have ensured a multi-tiered security arrangements to include domination of the mountains, sanitisation of Yatra routes and round the clock domination of the area with latest night vision devices.

The Special Forces of the Army are keeping a watch over the Yatra route from vantage locations, he said adding the Army has also deployed snipers, anti-drone systems, bomb disposal and dog squads to ensure safe and secure Yatra. The Army said it has already augmented a number of Yatri camps with adequate tentage facilities to provide additional habitat during the Yatra.

Also read: First batch of pilgrims begin journey to holy cave from Nunwan Base Camp

“We have also made available helipads at multiple locations for medical emergencies and to cater for other airlift requirements for the Yatra,” Rajpoot said. “A whole of the Nation approach has been followed to synergise the efforts. We have offered our expertise in mountain rescue to civil agencies and trained Mountain Rescue and Avalanche Rescue teams of various agencies,” he said.

Besides, the army has conducted joint exercises and mock drills to ensure seamless and successful rescue operations, if and when required, he added. Pertinently, based on the experiences of the cloud burst during the Amarnath Yatra last year, rescue teams and earth movers are being placed at the Holy Cave and multiple locations enroute for any emergencies.

Besides, modern equipment to meet contingencies is also available for effective response. Rajpoot said that the Army has also carried out interaction with locals and highlighted the economic and tourism related benefits of the Yatra. “This is an occasion to display the local culture and Kashmiriyat to people from outside the Kashmir Valley.

The Indian Army wishes a safe, secure and spiritually enriching Yatra to all the devotees. We assure you that till the time last Yatri is back from his pious visit to Shri Amarnath, we the Indian Army is here to ensure your security, safety & well being always and every time,” the officer said. The 62-day annual Amarnath Yatra began on Saturday a day after LG Manoj Singh flagged off the first batch of pilgrims from the Bagwati Nagar camp in Jammu.