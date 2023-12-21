3 soldiers injured after terrorists ambush Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch; encounter on

Jammu (J&K): An army vehicle was ambushed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday. Terrorists fired at the Army truck carrying some jawans in the Thanamandi area of the border district.

The vehicles came under attack in the Savni area on the Rajouri-Thanamandi-Surankote road around 3.30 pm. They were carrying jawans from an area near Bufliaz where a cordon-and-search operation against terrorists has been underway since Wednesday night. The terrorists fired upon the vehicles -- a truck and a Gypsy -- leaving at least three jawans injured, officials said.