ARMY ORDERS COURT OF INQUIRY INTO POONCH CIVILIAN KILLINGS

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry (CoI) into the alleged custodial killing of three civilians following the ambush attack on two Army vehicles in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir which left at least four soldiers dead and three others injured, reports said on Monday.

The three civilians identified Safeer Hussain (43), Mohammad Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32), all residents of Topa Peer village of Bufliaz in Poonch district were picked up by the Army on Friday Dec 22, a day after the ambush attack on the Army in Dera Ki Gali which left four soldiers dead. The three civilians were found dead under mysterious circumstances with the families accusing the soldiers of torturing them to death.