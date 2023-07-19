Srinagar (J&K): An Indian Army officer was killed while six other soldiers were injured on Wednesday after their tents caught fire in Union Territory Ladakh's Siachen Glacier, Army sources said.

"A fire broke out in several tents of the Indian Army on the Siachen Glacier at around 3.30 am today. An officer died in this incident, while six jawans were injured. Of these, three have been referred to Chandigarh for treatment," sources said. "It appears that this incident happened due to a short circuit in the ammunition bunker," they added.

The Indian Army has so far not released any official statement regarding the incident. Pertinently, in 2011, two lieutenant rank officers were killed and four injured in a similar incident at Siachen Glacier. Interestingly, Siachen Glacier, one of the biggest glaciers in the world with a length of 71 kilometres, is situated along the India - Pakistan border in Ladakh UT.

More soldiers have been killed by the hostile environment and avalanche-prone places than by firefights in the glacier. The Army can only station one soldier in Siachen for a period of three months because of the tough weather. In the past 37 years, over 800 soldiers have died at Siachen as a result of harsh terrain, extreme weather, enemy fire, and other factors, according to a report by a defence watchdog.