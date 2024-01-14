ARMY LAUNCHES OPERATION SARVASHAKTI TO COUNTER MILITANTS IN RAJOURI POONCH AREAS

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The Indian Army in Rajouri is launching 'Operation Sarvashakti' to flush out militants who attacked Indian troops in Rajouri and Poonch last year, killing 19 army officers. This will involve security forces from both sides of the Pir Panjal range in Jammu and Kashmir.

Troops of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps and the Nagrota-based 16 Corps will be operating in tandem, along with other agencies and paramilitary forces, as part of the operation to wipe off militants sponsored by Pakistan.

As per sources, intelligence inputs at all levels are being collated and acted upon and additional troops from the reserve formations have also been moved into the Rajouri-Poonch area.

'Sarvashakti' will focus on locating the militant's hideouts in the dense jungles, mountains and caves dotting the area. It is suspected that those carrying out the ambushes on security forces in the mentioned area in 2023 are mostly foreigners and have been hiding in these areas.