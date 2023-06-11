Srinagar A dangerous move by Pakistan s InterServices Intelligence ISI and heads of terror groups to rope in women and juveniles to carry weapons and messages has come to light amid a decline in the use of traditional means of communication by terrorists in Kashmir valley a top army officer has saidThe General Officer Commanding of Srinagarbased 15 Corps also known as Chinar Corps Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla also said the forces need to be cautious as people sitting across the Line of Control LoC are busy scheming and planning to disturb the prevailing peaceful atmosphere Today s threat as I see it is involving women girls and juveniles in carrying messages drugs or at times weapons So far the army has detected some cases highlighting an emerging trend which in itself is a dangerous move that Pakistan s ISI and heads of tanzeems terror groups have adopted We along with other agencies are jointly working out on this Lt Gen Aujla told PTIAsked if it means that terror groups have stopped using mobile communication the army officer said the Techint technical intelligence signatures have reduced considerably Also many Over Ground Workers OGWs who acted as conduits for them have been picked up Therefore now women girls and juveniles have been roped in as an alternative to mainly carry messages the top army officer in the valley said As part of the deradicalisation strategy the army with the cooperation of the Union Territory administration has undertaken a series of initiatives one of which is the Sahi Rasta right path programme that has in recent times proved to be a game changer in the right earnest We have come a long way in ensuring peace and stability in Kashmir but I will be naive to claim an early victory as we feel that every gain needs to be cemented before achieving lasting peace in the Union territory he said Without naming Pakistan Lt Gen Aujla said the challenge is that the neighbouring country has not given up on its intent and is repeatedly creating trouble on both sides of Pir Panjal The latest infiltration bid in the Machil sector of north Kashmir is a testimony of his blatant indulgenceAlso read Time not ripe for army s withdrawal from Kashmir hinterland GOC Chinar CorpsHe stressed that all security agencies including those from the Union Territory administration were well geared up to thwart any nefarious designs of the adversary The propensity of infiltration along the Line of Control in Kashmir may have shown some decrease but there have been some attempts in South of Pir Panjal as well as neighbouring Punjab We need to be cautious and not let our guard down at any cost National security is our prime responsibility We will leave no stone unturned to maintain it he said We are cognisant of the likely threats from across and accordingly ensure to the best of our abilities that the current peace and normalcy achieved through collective efforts is not put at risk by inimical elements he saidHe said the mounting pressure and actionable intelligencebased operations have kept the terrorists on their toes and a majority of them have either migrated out of the valley or have been lying low The invisible form of terrorism is a cause of concern and we are jointly working towards weeding out this phenomenon the officer said It is difficult to give the exact number of terrorists either local or foreign but to my estimates it is definitely at its lowest since the past 33 years the officer said The terror attacks and encounters between terrorists and security forces have witnessed a decline in Kashmir this year which reflects a positive sign and augurs well towards peace and normalcy in all spheres and domains he saidAlso read Situation in Kashmir won t improve till India Pak hold dialogue Farooq AbdullahThe officer said there is a perceptible shift in the sentiments of the local population towards violence which is highly commendable and the challenge for us is to sustain it in the coming times The need of the hour is to strengthen the confidence of the population with the security forces and the relevant government machinery he said After all if we have been able to reach this point it is thanks to the cooperation of the people Lt Gen Aujla said Based on the changing security environment we have also amended our methodology and given in for more peoplefriendly operations the officer said I am optimistic that collectively we will be successful in ushering a new normal of peace in Kashmir in the days to come he said Lt Gen Aujla complimented the synergy between all security forces in ensuring an incidentfree G20 meeting held recently in the valley PTIExcept for the headline this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is autogenerated from a syndicated feed