Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande on Monday visited the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir to review the security scenario along the Line of Control in the backdrop of the recent ambush attack on soldiers which left at least four soldiers dead and three others injured, a Defence spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited the Poonch sector and was given an update on the prevalent security situation. “General Manoj Pande interacted with commanders on ground, exhorted them to conduct the operations in the most professional manner and remain resolute and steadfast against all challenges,” added the spokesperson.

The visit of the Army Chief comes five days after four soldiers were killed and three others injured when a heavily armed group of militants attacked soldiers traveling to the site of a cordon and search operation at a blind curve at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz on Thursday Dec 21. A day after the attack, the Army picked several locals for questioning from the area of which three civilians were allegedly tortured to death by the soldiers in custody.

Videos of the purported torture also went viral on the Internet showing soldiers stripping the men and assaulting them with rods and sprinkling chilli powder on their buttocks. Following an uproar from common people and regional mainstream political parties, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said that it has initiated “legal action” into the incident.

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led administration also announced compensation to the families of the victims and jobs to the Next of Kin. The Army has also reportedly initiated a Court of Inquiry against the accused soldiers and effected transfers at the Command level.