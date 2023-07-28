ARMY CHIEF GENERAL MANOJ PANDE VISITS LADAKH REVIEWS OPERATIONAL PREPAREDNESS ALONG LAC

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, on Friday visited forward areas of Ladakh to review the operational preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), officials said. An Army spokesman said that during his visit to the region, the Army chief interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering commitment.

“General Manoj Pande, COAS visited forward areas of Ladakh and was briefed on operational preparedness. Interacting with troops, COAS complimented the soldiers for their unwavering commitment and exhorted them to continue working with utmost professionalism and positive spirit,” the Army spokesman said.