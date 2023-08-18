Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): Army on Friday said that a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in the Machil sector of northern Kashmir’s Kupwara district. “The Indian Army, in collaboration with BSF Kashmir and J&K Police, launched a joint operation in the Machhal Sector of Kupwara from 15-18 Aug '23, based on intelligence inputs from various agencies indicating the likely presence of a cache of warlike stores. Huge cache of arms and ammunition to include 05 AK Rifles, 07 Pistols, 04 Hand Grenades and other incriminating material have been recovered. Search in Progress,” the Army said in a tweet.

The recovery of arms and ammunition comes over a week after the Jammu and Kashmir Police alongwith security forces claimed to have arrested three militant associates linked with outfit LeT in central Kashmir's Budgam district. Police said that it also recovered incriminating materials from the possession of the arrested accused.

According to a police spokesman, joint party of the Budgam Police and Army (62 RR) arrested three terrorist associates in Khansahab area of district Budgam. They were identified as Qaisar Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar resident of Kremshora, Tahir Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar resident of Wagar and Aqib Rashed Ganie son of Abdul Rashed Ganie resident of Wagar.

Pertinently, on Jan. 1 this year, police had said that a man was arrested and a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and narcotics recovered from his possession in the frontier district of Kupwara. Police had said that the weapons and the contraband were meant for a militant outfit in the Kashmir valley.