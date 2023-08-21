Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said the appointment of JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik's wife as a special advisor to Pakistan's newly appointed caretaker prime minister was the neighbouring country's internal matter.

Mishal Hussain Malik, a Pakistani national married to Malik, was appointed special advisor to Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on human rights and women empowerment. "Do we appoint ministers after consulting Pakistan? Why should we expect them to consult us before appointing their ministers? This is their internal matter and we have got nothing to do with it," Abdullah told reporters at his party headquarters here.

The J-K former chief minister also refused to be drawn into the war of words between the opposition Congress and the government over Rahul Gandhi's statement on China occupying Indian territory in Ladakh. "Rahul Gandhi will answer this. What have I got to do with it Ask him this question. Obviously, his colleagues there (in Ladakh) must have told him about the issue. What can I say about what the PM or Rahul Gandhi said? I am not there in Ladakh," he added.

On the issue of the National Conference's election symbol in the Hill Council elections in Ladakh, Abdullah said he was hopeful that the party will emerge victorious even if the matter went to the Supreme Court. "We have now got used to fight against this government. Under the pressure of BJP, the Ladakh administration is compelled to approach the court again and again. We want our symbol on which we want to contest elections. Why does the Ladakh administration have objection to it? We went to HC, the single judge bench decided in our favour. They filed a 300-page appeal before a Division Bench, we succeeded there as well. Now we hear that they are filing and SLP in the Supreme court," he said.

"Has the NC symbol in Hill Council elections become such a big issue that it (administration) has to go to the SC? Our lawyers are ready and we hope for a victory there as well," he added. Asked about the upcoming Urban Local Bodies' (ULB) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said he would comment on it only after the polls are announced. "The ULB polls have not been announced yet. Let them announce first. We heard that some candidates have already jumped into the fray. We will make preparations and contest the polls when dates are announced," he said.

Abdullah said the "big question" today was why the BJP is scared of holding the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir when all other polls could be conducted. "The big question is if ULB, Panchayat and Parliament elections can be held, why not for the assembly? Why is BJP running away from assembly polls? Why are they scared? The should come and face the people," he said. (PTI)