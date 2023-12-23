Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to launch an investigation into the deaths of civilians in Poonch while denouncing the militant attack on security personnel. "While I unreservedly condemn the militant attack on security forces in Surankote Poonch (DKG) which left five of our soldiers dead, with two others undergoing treatment for their injuries, I am, however, quite shocked to hear about the disturbing news regarding the mysterious death of four civilians around the site of ongoing anti-terror operation," Bukhari said, in a statement issued on Saturday.

Condemning the killings of innocent civilians, he urged Amit Shah to order an immediate probe to clear the mystery around these suspicious deaths and take stringent action against those involved be it the army or police. "One can see the civilians being beaten mercilessly," Bukhari remarked, expressing his remorse at seeing the locals' videos that went viral.

"Ironically, once again the people of Jammu & Kashmir are being made sitting ducks for the security forces and I feel that we have not learnt anything from our past mistakes. Such incidents should not be tolerated at any cost," he said. Meanwhile, workers of the party also staged a protest march in Srinagar demanding justice for the civilians killed in Poonch.