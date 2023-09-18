ANANTNAG ENCOUNTER ENTERS 6TH DAY ARMY STRUGGLES TO COUNTER HIDDEN MILITANTS IN JUNGLE WARFARE

Srinagar: The encounter, in the forests of Gadol area (Kokernag) in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, entered the sixth day on September 18. The encounter started on September 13 and during which three Indian Army personnel - Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak and a soldier - and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Muzamil Bhat were killed while one soldier is still missing. However, there is no officially confirmed causality on the militants' side.

Though the security forces are using drones and helicopters for surveillance of the dense forest area where militants are believed to be holed up, the operation is still underway with no end in sight. So far this encounter is proving to be the third longest running operation since 2008.

The first longest encounter, a 19-day operation occurred in the forests between Dera Ki Gali and Bhimber Gali in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district in Jammu province in 2021. In this operation on October 11, 2021 nine army personnel, including two Junior Commissioner Officers (JCOs), were killed. After 19 days of searches and crackdown, the Army called off the operation on October 30.

Security forces are using drones and helicopters for surveillance of the dense forest area where terrorists are believed to be holed up since Wednesday after killing two Army officers and a deputy superintendent of police in the initial exchange of fire, the officials said. As the assault resumed, the security forces fired several mortar shells towards the forest, they said.

They said there were several cave-like hideouts in the forest area and drones were being used to pinpoint their locations to carry out attacks on them. Drone footage showed a terrorist running for cover after one such hideout was hit by shells fired by security forces on Friday. The security cordon has been extended to the neighboring Posh Kreeri area as a precautionary measure to ensure that terrorists don't slip into civilian habitation, the officials said.

The second longest encounter took place in Bhatti Dhar forest operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on December 31, 2008 and was later called off on January 9, 2009. This encounter has claimed the lives of four militants and three security personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer.

The ongoing offensive in the forests of Kokernag in which three top officers of Army and police, who all led the anti-militant operations in the area for several years, is the third longest encounter.

All the prolonged anti-militant operations were carried out on the Pir Panchal range of the Kashmir valley's southern direction.

Senior security officers say that the range is occupied by dense forests and foliage where militants after carrying out the precision operations take advantage of the high-density forests and escape.

"Yesterday night security forces recovered a charred body from the encounter site. From the clothing it appears to be the body of a militant but the clear picture will come out only after DNA tests are conducted. A soldier is also missing; search for him is also underway," a senior police official told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity.

The official further said, "Security forces have deployed drones and helicopters and a special unit of para commandos for the combing operation, without much success so far. I must tell you the synergy and coordination between the security forces is excellent. After the initial losses, the forces have been able to confine the operation to the particular area."

Speaking about operational difficulties, the official said, "Militants had the vantage point as the area is hilly besides the heavy showers from the last two days also affected the operation so far. We are hopeful this operation will end today and won't be the longest."