New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday has been deferred in view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions and forecast, officials said on Monday. Shah was scheduled to visit the Union Territory to attend the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra', a Central government programme, in Jammu and inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,379 crore, including E-buses and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 2,348 crore.

The home minister was also scheduled to undertake a review of the security and development of Jammu and Kashmir and planned to travel to Dera Ki Gali in Poonch sector and meet the families of the civilians killed recently in this area, said a home ministry official. He was also scheduled to distribute appointment letters to several youths on compassionate ground in Jammu, the officials said.

"However, the visit is deferred in view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions and forecast," they said. Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina also confirmed the same. "Just been intimated that due to the uncertain weather conditions prevailing in the region, tomorrow's (9th January) visit of the Hon'ble Union Home Minister Sh. @AmitShah Ji to Jammu stands cancelled," he said in a post on X.